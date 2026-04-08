ADC Leaders Insist On INEC Chairman’s Removal Over Alleged Partisanship

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Wednesday escalated its standoff with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following a high-profile protest at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

The demonstration drew key figures within the party, including the party’s National Chairman David Mark; National Secretary Rauf Aregbesola; former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar; Peter Obi; Rotimi Amaechi; and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The protest commenced with the rendition of Nigeria’s old national anthem, “Arise, O Compatriots.”

The party thereafter submitted a strongly worded letter dated April 8, 2026, to the INEC Chairman, Prof Joash Amupitan, demanding his immediate resignation or removal from office over alleged misconduct.

In the letter, the ADC outlined several grievances and demands, marking a significant escalation in its dispute with the electoral body.

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The party restated its earlier for the resignation or removal of the INEC Chairman, accusing him of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and actions it said threaten the credibility of the Commission.

The ADC further alleged that INEC, under Amupitan’s leadership, has abandoned its neutrality. It claimed that recent actions and official correspondence by the INEC chairman indicate bias and alignment with factional interests within the party, led by Bala Gombe

The party warned that such conduct undermines public confidence in the electoral process.

The ADC also accused the Commission of overstepping its constitutional role, particularly faulting the chairman for allegedly misinterpreting court rulings in public.

According to the ADC, such actions violate the principle of separation of powers, as only the judiciary is empowered to interpret its judgments.

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Raising broader concerns, the ADC warned that INEC’s alleged interference in party affairs poses a threat to Nigeria’s multi-party democracy, cautioning that legitimising factional actors could destabilise the political system.

The party rejected rival claims to its leadership, insisting that those laying claim to authority outside its recognised structure lack legitimacy, having previously participated in processes that dissolved the former leadership.

To support its position, the ADC presented a detailed timeline of its internal decisions in 2025, including meetings of its National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC), which it said were duly monitored by INEC officials and formally acknowledged by the Commission.

The opposition party warned that failure to address its demands would lead to further action, including legal proceedings and intensified civic engagement.

The latest development signals a deepening rift between the opposition party and the electoral umpire, shifting the dispute from internal party matters to a broader confrontation over institutional integrity.

Observers say the outcome of the standoff could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s electoral process and the stability of its multi-party democracy ahead of the 2027 general elections.