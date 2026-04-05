ADC Party Of Jokers, Kano Gov Declares

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has dismissed the African Democratic Congress as a party of “jokers,” declaring that the opposition platform stands no chance of winning any election in Kano as he threw his full weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Yusuf made the remarks on Saturday while addressing a large and jubilant crowd of supporters at the Government House, Kano, shortly after returning from the All Progressives Congress National Convention in Abuja and the party’s Northwest Zonal Congress in Kaduna.

Riding on the energy of both events, the governor took direct aim at the ADC — which has been courting several PDP and NNPP figures ahead of the 2027 elections — and made clear he saw no political threat from that direction.

“There was only one term in the NNPP, and we will go for a second term in the APC. As for the ADC that they moved to, it will never have even a single term,” he declared.

The governor went further, describing the ADC, NNPP and other opposition parties as platforms incapable of making meaningful political gains. “ADC, NNPP and any other parties are a parties of jokers who could not make any meaningful political gains despite their groupings,” he said, urging Kano residents not to be swayed by what he called the “euphoria” surrounding the ADC’s recent activities.

Expressing confidence ahead of his reelection bid, Yusuf appealed to supporters to grant his administration a second term, pledging to deepen investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, water supply and youth and women empowerment.

Advertisement

“You have in the last two to three years seen our efforts. If you give us another mandate, we will surely do more,” he said.

On the national stage, the governor offered an emphatic endorsement of President Tinubu, crediting him with improving the economy and advancing infrastructure development across the geopolitical zones.

“Mr President has been doing his best for this country. He has improved the economy and is working to ensure that infrastructure is provided across the zones within the available resources,” Yusuf said, adding: “We in Kano State are fully behind Mr President and will support his re-election in 2027 by the grace of Allah.”

The governor described the APC as the only platform capable of winning elections at every level in Kano and across Nigeria, and congratulated party members on what he called a successful showing at the zonal congress and national convention.

Yusuf had earlier arrived at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport to a rousing reception, with supporters lining major routes — including Katsina Road, Emir’s Palace Road and Sabon Bakin Zuwo Road — chanting party slogans and cheering as his convoy made its way to the Government House.