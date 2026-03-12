ADC Rejects Move To Suspend FCT Senator

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared an attempt to suspend FCT Senator Ireti Kingibe illegal and unconstitutional.

The National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, dismissed the alleged suspension by the Wuse Ward as illegal, saying the ward lacked the authority to take such action against a sitting senator.

The Wuse Ward of the ADC in the Federal Capital Territory had announced that it had indefinitely suspended Senator Kingibe over alleged anti-party activities, insubordination, and violation of party rules.

The Wuse Ward Chairman, Kanayo Chukwu, announced the decision during a stakeholders’ meeting, which he said was attended by party executives and members in the FCT.

Chukwu said the suspension followed a general meeting of the ward held on March 10, 2026, where members deliberated on several allegations against the senator.

According to him, the meeting, which reportedly had over 2,000 participants, considered accusations including the confiscation of the ward register, the alleged running of a parallel registration process, persistent absence from ward meetings, failure to pay statutory party dues, and acts considered insubordinate to the party leadership.

He said the meeting resolved to suspend the senator after what he described as due consideration of the grave offences.

“After due consideration of the above grave offences, a motion was moved by the general house for the immediate suspension of Senator Ireti Kingibe, and it was ratified by a two-thirds majority of the executives present,” Chukwu said.

He added that the decision had been formally submitted to the chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council chapter of the party, Omale Sule, for further ratification in line with party procedures.

Sule, who confirmed receiving the resolution from the ward, said the matter would follow the appropriate party process before any final action is taken.

“As the party chairman at the local government level, I must wait for the official submission. Once received, it will be forwarded to the state chairman for further action,” he said.

Also speaking, the Federal Capital Territory chairman of the party, Clement Ehijiator, said the development emerged during a meeting initially convened to discuss membership registration and other party matters in the FCT.

Ehijiator said the leadership had received the report of the ward’s action and would review the allegations in accordance with the party’s constitution before transmitting its findings to the national leadership.

“As the constitutional chairman of the party in the FCT, I have received the report. We will examine the allegations and take appropriate steps in line with the party’s constitution before forwarding them to the national leadership,” he said.

Party members at the meeting also passed a vote of confidence in Ehijiator, commending his leadership of the party in the Federal Capital Territory.

However, Abdullahi said the party was not aware of any official decision confirming the suspension.

He, however, noted that even if such a decision was taken at the ward level, the ward does not have the power to suspend a senator from the party.

According to him, those behind the reported action may not fully understand the party’s constitutional procedures.

“The ward does not have such powers to suspend a senator from the party. They don’t know what they are doing,” Abdullahi said.

Similarly, Senator Kingibe also described her purported suspension as illegal, null, and void.

She also noted that those who carried out the act lacked the power to do so, stressing that the perpetrators acted in ignorance of the party’s constitution.