ADC Rep Backs Tinubu Re-Election, Dares David Mark Over Suspension

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A member of the House of Representatives and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Leke Abejide, has declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election while rejecting claims that he has been suspended from his party.

Abejide, who represents Kogi State, made the remarks during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, where he defended his political stance despite criticism that he is more aligned with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I won my election on the platform of the ADC and I remain in the party,” he said. “But in the National Assembly, you cannot work alone. You must relate with others, and most of the people I work with are in the APC.”

The lawmaker openly stated that, if given the opportunity to vote in a presidential election today, he would support President Tinubu, stressing that his decision is based on individual merit rather than party affiliation.

“If I am to vote today, I will vote for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. It is not about party; it is about the person,” he said.

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Pressed on whether his position amounts to disloyalty to the ADC, Abejide dismissed the claim, insisting that political cooperation should not be mistaken for defection.

“I am not a member of two parties. I am talking about human relationships. I have long-standing associates in APC, and I cannot isolate myself,” he stated, adding, “My heart is in APC and in ADC.”

On the leadership crisis rocking the ADC, Abejide strongly refuted reports that he had been suspended, questioning the authority of those behind the move.

“Nobody can suspend me. Those who claimed to have suspended me are not even recognized,” he said. “How can an illegal group suspend a legitimate member? Have you seen tenants chase away a landlord?”

He accused some prominent political figures, including former Senate President David Mark and other coalition leaders, of attempting to take over the party structure without due process.

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“They came with the intention of taking over the party and pushing out those who built it. I cannot support that,” Abejide said, arguing that the party’s constitution clearly stipulates eligibility requirements for leadership positions.

“You must be a member of the ADC for at least two years before holding national office. Many of those claiming leadership did not meet that requirement,” he added.

Abejide also expressed support for Nafiu Bala as the legitimate leader of the party, insisting that he did not resign his position as claimed by opposing factions.

“If others stepped aside, leadership should naturally fall to Nafiu Bala. He did not resign,” he said.

The lawmaker further dismissed allegations that the APC or President Tinubu is behind the crisis within the ADC, describing such claims as unfounded.

“It is not true. The problem is internal. Opposition parties must put their houses in order instead of blaming others,” he said.

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While maintaining his membership of the ADC, Abejide hinted at the possibility of leaving the party saying, “If the court judgment goes against my position, I will leave and continue my political career elsewhere,” he said, noting that “APC is the most stable party in Nigeria today.”

He also defended the Tinubu administration’s economic policies, arguing that, “This government started from ground zero. There was a time Nigerians could not even access their own money in banks,” he said. “People forget too quickly what the situation was before.”

Abejide added, “If we want progress, we must follow the law and also seek political solutions where necessary.”