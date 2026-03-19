ADC Says Nigeria’s 4th Global Terror Ranking Confirms Tinubu’s Failure.

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has responded to the latest Global Terrorism Index (GTI) 2026 report, stating that Nigeria’s ranking as the 4th most terrorism-affected country in the world is clear evidence of the failure of the Bola Tinubu-led government to secure the nation.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party cited data from the report, including a 43 percent rise in attacks and increasing civilian deaths, and said the findings point to a breakdown in governance, not just a security lapse.

To address the crisis, the ADC outlined a three-part strategy focused on improving intelligence coordination, decentralising policing to bring security closer to communities, and shifting from reactive responses to preventive, intelligence-led security operations.

The ADC’s reaction to the GTI report is coming against the backdrop of the recent deadly terrorist attack in Borno State, where dozens of Nigerians were killed and many more injured.

The party said the report delivers a clear and troubling verdict on the state of insecurity in Nigeria today.

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“That is not an abstract statistic. It is a direct reflection of the failure of the Bola Tinubu-led APC government to secure the country.

“At a moment when Nigerians are grieving and communities across the country are living under constant threat, Tinubu, his National Security Adviser, and the Minister of Defence are abroad. The contrast is clear: a country in crisis, and a leadership that is absent.

“Nigerians should take note of this moment. It raises a fundamental question about Tinubu and the APC’s priorities. At a time that demands focus, discipline, and urgency, the Tinubu government appears more concerned with pageantry, paparazzi, and propaganda — rather than real performance.

“The Global Terrorism Index confirms what Nigerians already know from lived experience. Terror attacks have surged by 43 percent, rising from 120 incidents in 2024 to 171 in 2025.

“Violence is increasingly concentrated in Borno State, which now accounts for 67 percent of attacks and 72 percent of deaths. Most concerning, civilians now make up 67 percent of those killed. That is a measure of how exposed ordinary Nigerians have become.

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“The threat to Nigerian families is also evolving. ISWAP is responsible for over half of all attacks and deaths across the country. Boko Haram remains active and deadly.

“New groups like the Lakurawa are emerging, showing that Tinubu’s national security strategy is not containing the insecurity problem but expanding it,” the ADC said.

The opposition party further noted that these outcomes point to something deeper than isolated security lapses, stressing that they reflect a breakdown in governance.

According to the ADC, the GTI report identifies weak governance, internal instability, and economic hardship as key drivers of terrorism.

Continuing, the party said, “That is not a political talking point. It is the assessment of an independent international body.

“A government that is truly focused on protecting its people would demonstrate coordinated and visible leadership during crises strengthen local security architecture and address the economic and social conditions that fuel recruitment into extremist groups.

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“Instead, what Nigerians see is a leadership class that is more preoccupied with political positioning than with the urgent business of governance.

This is why the ADC will take three decisive steps to fix Nigeria’s broken security system and restore safety across the country.

“First, we will fix coordination. Nigeria does not lack intelligence, it lacks coordination. Today, agencies operate in silos, warnings are missed, and response is delayed.

“The ADC will establish a legally mandated national intelligence coordination system, led by a Coordinator of National Intelligence, and a unified Joint Terrorism Task Force. The goal is simple: no more missed signals, no more confusion, no more excuses.

“Second, we will bring security closer to the people. Nigeria cannot be policed effectively from Abuja alone. The ADC will implement a decentralized policing system with federal, state, and community layers, each with clear roles and national standards. This will ensure faster response, clearer accountability, and security that reflects the local realities of the 774 local government areas.

“Third, we will shift from reaction to prevention. Today, Nigeria reacts to attacks after lives are lost. The ADC will build an intelligence-driven, preventive security system that is powered by data, early warning systems, and rapid response units in every state. Our focus will be to stop attacks before they happen, not merely respond after tragedy strikes.”