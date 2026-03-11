ADC Seeks Urgent Govt Action To Halt Petrol Price Hikes

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Federal Government to introduce a temporary cap on petrol prices to prevent further increases that it says are worsening the cost-of-living crisis for millions of Nigerians.

In a statement on Wednesday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the measure had become necessary as global oil market volatility linked to the crisis in the Middle East continues to push fuel prices upward.

According to the ADC, while international developments may partly explain the rising cost of petrol, the government must take deliberate steps to shield citizens from the economic impact.

“The African Democratic Congress calls on the Federal Government to immediately introduce a temporary and time-bound cap on petrol prices to prevent further increases that continue to push the cost of living beyond the reach of millions of Nigerians,” Abdullahi said in the statement.

The party argued that petrol prices directly influence the cost of essential goods and services in the country, noting that increases in fuel prices typically lead to higher transportation and food costs.

ADC also linked the current situation to the removal of fuel subsidy by the administration of President Bola Tinubu, stating that the economy was still grappling with the consequences of the policy.

“External shocks cannot justify allowing fuel prices to spiral without restraint in an already fragile economy,” the party said.

Beyond price control, the ADC urged the government to introduce targeted palliatives for low-income Nigerians, who it said are the most affected by rising fuel prices.

The party also criticised the Federal Government’s plan to distribute 100,000 Compressed Natural Gas conversion kits, arguing that the number is too small to significantly impact Nigeria’s transportation sector.

According to the ADC, with more than 11 million vehicles estimated to be operating across the country, the planned distribution would reach less than one per cent of the national vehicle fleet.

It further raised concerns about the limited number of CNG refuelling stations nationwide, warning that the policy may have little practical impact if motorists cannot easily access refuelling facilities.

The party therefore urged the government to adopt a more comprehensive and credible energy strategy capable of protecting Nigerians from extreme fuel price shocks.

“Nigeria is an oil-producing country, and it should not be a place where the cost of petrol repeatedly pushes millions of citizens deeper into hardship,” the statement added.

ADC maintained that protecting citizens’ welfare should remain the priority of government, particularly at a time of global economic uncertainty.