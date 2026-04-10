ADC Taunts Tinubu, Says US Rejection Reflects Waning International Confidence

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused President Bola Tinubu of being distracted by political considerations amid worsening insecurity across the country, warning that a recent move by the United States government signals declining international confidence in Nigeria’s security under his administration.

The party in a statement issued on Friday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, said the United States’ decision to authorize the departure of non-emergency embassy staff and their families from Abuja was “not merely procedural, but a clear and consequential signal of declining trust in Nigeria’s security architecture under the current leadership.”

The ADC said the development came at a time when Nigeria is grappling with escalating attacks across several regions, including the North-East, North-West, North-Central and the Middle Belt, stressing that the Federal Government’s response has failed to produce meaningful results.

While mourning the killing of Brigadier General Oseni Omoh Braimah and other soldiers in a recent terrorist attack in Borno State, the party said the tragedy reflects a deeper crisis within the nation’s security framework.

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) mourns the tragic loss of Brigadier General Oseni Omoh Braimah and the brave soldiers of the Nigerian Army who were killed in the recent terrorist attack in Borno State. We honour their courage and their service. Behind every fallen soldier is a family permanently altered, a future cut short, and a sacrifice that can never truly be repaid,” the statement read.

The party, however, said, “But even as we mourn, we must confront a deeper and more troubling reality. As of April 9, 2026, the United States government authorized the departure of non-emergency staff and their families from its embassy in Abuja due to a deteriorating security situation. For a country like the United States to take such a step… it signals a clear loss of confidence in the ability of this administration to guarantee safety and stability,” Abdullahi stated.

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Describing the U.S. action as more than a routine administrative measure, the ADC added, “This is not a routine administrative decision. It is a verdict.”

The opposition party further accused the President of focusing on political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 general elections instead of addressing the country’s pressing security challenges.

“Yet, at a moment that demands urgency, focus, and leadership, the Nigerian Government appears preoccupied with political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 general elections. The President is so consumed by politics that he is increasingly losing sight of his primary responsibility, which is the protection of the lives of Nigerians,” the statement said.

Highlighting the scale of insecurity, the ADC noted that attacks, “Across the North-West, North-Central, North-East, and the Middle Belt, attacks have become frequent, coordinated, and devastating. Communities are being overrun, lives are being lost, and citizens are being left to fend for themselves. These are not isolated incidents. They are part of a sustained pattern.”

The party also alleged, “There are credible reports that, in some cases, warnings were issued ahead of attacks, but no effective preventive action was taken. What follows is now predictable: statements, condolences, and assurances that such incidents will not happen again. But they do.”

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While commending the efforts of security personnel, the party insisted that the, “The bravery of our soldiers is not in doubt… The problem lies not with those on the frontlines, but with the system that is meant to support them,” it stated, adding that “the death of a general in active service is not just a tragedy. It is a signal of deeper structural and leadership failures that must be urgently addressed.”

The ADC maintained that, as Commander-in-Chief, President Tinubu bears ultimate responsibility for the country’s security outcomes.

“This moment demands leadership that is focused, decisive, and accountable. But instead, we are witnessing a President who is so preoccupied with politics that he has reduced his role as Commander-in-Chief to merely issuing condolences and condemnations,” the party said.

Calling for urgent action, “The ADC therefore calls on the President to refocus his administration on the primary responsibility of protecting lives and securing the country. This requires a clear reset of strategy, improved coordination, and measurable outcomes that Nigerians can see and trust.”

It added, “Certainly, the current approach, whatever it is, is not delivering results. The President should have the humility to admit that he has failed, and every single life lost under his watch is evidence of this tragic failure.”

The ADC warned that unless there is a clear shift in approach, both Nigerians and the international community will continue to question the government’s commitment to its core responsibility.

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“This is not about politics. It is about responsibility… Until there is a clear break from the current pattern, both Nigerians and the international community will continue to question the willingness of this government to meet its most basic obligation,” it said.