ADC To Approach ECOWAS Court Over Assassination Attempt On Obi, Others

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has condemned what it described as an assassination attempt on some of its top leaders in Edo State, announcing plans to petition the ECOWAS Court of Justice over the incident.

A statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, alleged that gunmen targeted former Edo State governor Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; former Anambra State governor and national leader of the party, Peter Obi; and former Labour Party governorship candidate Olumide Akpata during the latter’s move to the party.

The party described the incident as “a disturbing gun attack and assassination attempt” and linked it to what it called a growing pattern of political intimidation against opposition figures.

“This was not an isolated incident. It bears the unmistakable marks of a dangerous and escalating pattern of political intimidation and terror against our party across the country,” the statement read.

“The resort to gunfire against lawful political actors represents an act of terrorism against the opposition, which has no place in a constitutional democracy.”

The ADC also referenced previous remarks made by Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, claiming he had earlier stated that he would not guarantee the safety of Peter Obi if he visited the state.

“We are particularly alarmed by the pattern of inflammatory rhetoric and threats that have preceded these events,” Abdullahi said. “No elected official has the constitutional authority to threaten, harass, or endanger law-abiding political actors for exercising their democratic rights.”

The party further accused the governor of making “ridiculous and irresponsible claims” that the ADC was sponsoring cultism in the state and threatening to demolish properties belonging to opposition members.

“Let it be said plainly: Nigeria is not a private estate. Edo State is not the personal property of any party or any governor,” the statement added.

The ADC disclosed that it is compiling reports of what it described as acts of political violence and intimidation allegedly carried out against its members. These reports, the party said, would be submitted to diplomatic missions and the regional court.

“We are compiling all cases of acts of terrorism by the ruling party against our party. We shall soon be making our reports available to all diplomatic missions as well as the ECOWAS Court of Human Rights,” Abdullahi stated.

The party warned that if any harm comes to its leaders, members, or supporters amid what it termed an “escalating climate of official hostility,” responsibility would lie with those allegedly inciting tension.

“But let there be no misunderstanding: if any harm comes to our leaders, members, or supporters as a result of this escalating climate of official hostility, intimidation, or incitement, the responsibility for whatever consequences follow will rest squarely with those who chose the path of provocation over the path of peace,” the statement said.

The ADC however urged its members nationwide to remain calm and vigilant.

“Regardless of the level of intimidation, ADC will not bow to terror and will take all lawful means to protect its members and facilities across the country. We urge all our members to remain vigilant and to go about their lawful activities without fear,” Abdullahi concluded.