ADC Unveils Foreign Network Amid Political Pressure From INEC, Others

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced plans to expand its international engagement with the establishment of a Special Representatives Network in key global capitals.

The move is coming as concerns mount over what the party described as increasing political pressure on opposition parties.

The initiative, according to a statement issued on Saturday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, is aimed at strengthening external engagement and promoting democratic accountability in Nigeria.

Abdullahi said the move was informed by what the party termed a “growing pattern of undemocratic practices and attacks” targeting opposition members and their leaders.

He noted that such developments, which the party claimed have persisted since July 2025, include alleged attempts to destabilise opposition parties, undermine legitimate leadership structures, and restrict political participation.

Under the new framework, the ADC plans to appoint representatives in strategically selected foreign capitals to serve as official liaisons between the party and international stakeholders.

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“These representatives will engage with foreign governments, parliamentary bodies, international media organisations, democracy support institutions, and Nigerian diaspora communities,” the statement said.

It added that the envoys would provide regular briefings on Nigeria’s political climate, including developments in governance, human rights issues, electoral processes, and allegations of repression against opposition figures, while also communicating the party’s policy positions and reform proposals.

The party said the initiative is designed to ensure that international partners receive “balanced and credible information” about Nigeria’s political environment, rather than relying solely on official accounts.

ADC further stated that the move would help reinforce its credibility as a democratic actor and position it as a viable alternative committed to constitutional governance and democratic norms.

The planned network will cover major cities including Washington DC, London, Brussels, Berlin, Ottawa, Paris, Pretoria, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Accra, Geneva, and New York.

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The cities are selected based on their global influence, commitment to democratic governance, and the presence of Nigerian diaspora populations, the party said.

In addition, the ADC disclosed plans to launch a National Documentation Initiative to systematically track and record incidents affecting political participation across the country.

According to the statement, state chapters will be tasked with documenting cases such as threats, harassment, violent attacks, arbitrary arrests, and disruptions of political activities.

The ADC said both initiatives form part of broader efforts to deepen its international presence, improve information flow on Nigeria’s political situation, and advance democratic accountability and opposition rights.