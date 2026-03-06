ADC Urges Nigerians To Join Party As Court Dismisses Kachikwu’s Suit

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on Nigerians and political leaders who are yet to align with any political platform to register with the party and participate in its activities following the dismissal of a suit filed against it by Dumebi Kachikwu and four others.

The party made the call in a press statement issued on Friday while welcoming the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which dismissed the case challenging the party.

The case, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1331/2025 and titled Dumebi Kachikwu & 4 Ors. vs. INEC & 5 Ors., had challenged the party’s leadership structure.

Delivering the ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik held that the issues raised in the suit bordered on the internal leadership and membership of the party, which she said were non-justiciable matters.

Consequently, the court declined jurisdiction over the case.

In its reaction, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, described the judgment as a victory for the rule of law and an affirmation of the constitutional right of political parties to manage their internal affairs without interference.

According to Abdullahi, the court upheld the preliminary objections filed by counsel to the party, as well as those representing the ADC National Chairman, David Mark, and the party’s National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola.

“This judgment is a welcome affirmation of the well-established legal principle that political parties retain the constitutional right to manage their internal affairs without undue interference,” he said.

The party also commended the judiciary for what it described as a demonstration of commitment to upholding the rule of law.

However, the ADC expressed concern about what it called the ruling party’s “grand plan to foist a fait accompli on Nigerians in 2027,” urging the courts to remain apolitical and avoid being used to undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

“The ADC will also remain vigilant and resolute. We will continue to resist all attempts to distract, destabilise, or undermine the party’s democratic processes,” the statement said.

The party further used the opportunity to invite Nigerians and political leaders who have not aligned with any political platform to join the party.

Abdullahi said the ruling should serve as a call to action for Nigerians and political leaders who have been “sitting on the fence” to join the party through its ongoing online registration.

“The time to act is now. Nigeria needs a strong, credible and organised opposition, and the ADC remains committed to providing that platform,” Abdullahi stated.

The party encouraged Nigerians who believe in democratic renewal and responsible leadership to register through its online portal and participate actively in the process of rebuilding the country.

“Our focus remains clear: to build a strong political institution capable of offering Nigerians a credible alternative and restoring hope in our democratic system,” he added.