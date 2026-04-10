ADC Warns Against Factions At Sokoto Congress

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The Chairman of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Bello Isyaku, has described the party’s ongoing congress as a deliberate effort to unite members across the state.

Isyaku stated this while speaking with journalists on Friday in Sokoto, following the successful conduct of the party’s ward congresses held on Thursday in all 244 wards of the state.

He said the exercise was hitch-free, reflecting the unity, discipline, and commitment of members to the party’s ideals.

According to him, the congresses have further strengthened internal cohesion and reaffirmed the collective resolve of members to move the party forward.

“Anyone who thinks the ADC belongs to him should come forward, purchase nomination forms, and seek the endorsement of members to lead the party.

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“Creating factions to claim ownership of the party will not be accepted. Those who genuinely want the progress of the party will not engage in such actions,” he said.

The chairman added that the party leadership was aware of attempts by some individuals to destabilise it but expressed confidence that loyal members would resist such moves.

“We know where they are coming from, and the congresses, which represent the will of the real owners of the party, will firmly reject such tendencies,” he added.

Isyaku reiterated that the ADC remained committed to repositioning Nigeria in line with the aspirations of its citizens.

“The country must be safe, secure, united, and prosperous, with all regions enjoying equal opportunities,” he said.

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He also emphasised that there was no faction within the party, insisting that the ADC remained united nationwide.

“There is only one true and legal ADC, and we are the bonafide members of the party,” he said.

On the conduct of the exercise, Isyaku stated that the congresses were peaceful and successful across the state, adding that they were supervised by Sen. Bashir Yar’adua, who was deployed by the party’s national headquarters.

He said monitoring teams covered Sokoto North, Sokoto South, Wamakko, Kware, Dange-Shuni, and Yabo Local Government Areas, where the process was conducted smoothly.

The chairman further disclosed that the party would hold its local government congresses on Saturday, while the state congress “is scheduled for April 14.”

He urged Nigerians to sustain their confidence in the ADC, assuring that the party remained committed to restoring the country’s lost glory.