ADC Youths Stage 5,000-Man March Against Alleged Bad Governance In Rivers

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Thousands of youths under the banner of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday took over major streets of Rivers State in a 5,000-man “Rescue Rivers Victory Walk,” sending a bold warning to the political establishment that young people are no longer willing to accept bad governance, unemployment and electoral malpractice.

According to the Rivers State Youth Wing Coordinator of the ADC, Jeffery Okenne, the peaceful but massive march, stood out as a rare show of discipline, unity and purpose, with participants not only mobilising themselves but also contributing financially to fund the exercise, saying it is a development observers described as a shift in the state’s political culture.

Speaking after the march, Okenne said the turnout marked the emergence of a new political consciousness among Rivers youths, driven by accountability, shared responsibility and a determination to reclaim the future of the state.

He said; “The message from the streets is clear: Rivers youths are saying no to bad governance, no to unemployment and lack of opportunities, and no to electoral malpractice.”

He insisting that the Rescue Rivers movement is a direct response to years of exclusion from governance.

He stressed that their mobilisation was not a protest for attention but a declaration of readiness to lead, arguing that young people are prepared, mature and capable of occupying elective and leadership positions if given the opportunity.

Commending the scale of participation, Okenne praised ADC members across the 23 local government areas for their financial contributions and mobilisation efforts, singling out LGA and ward coordinators, as well as the Rivers East, Rivers South-East and Rivers West youth coordinators, for driving the historic turnout.

Advertisement

The group also acknowledged the backing of the ADC leadership in the state, including the State Chairman, Chief Amb. Leader Sampson, the Woman Leader, Rt. Hon. Irene Jumbo, ADC House of Assembly candidate for Khana Constituency 2, Barr. Juliet, and the House of Assembly member representing Ahoada East Constituency 2, Engr. Joram.

Describing the march as a political statement rather than a one-off event, the ADC youths said the success of the 5,000-man walk proves that when young people unite with purpose, change becomes unavoidable.

“The Rescue Rivers movement has begun,” the group declared, warning that Rivers’rs politics may never be the same again as youths intensify their push for a system that works for all.