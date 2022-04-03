Adeboye Speaks On 2023 Polls, Asks Questions About Insecurity, Oil Theft, Nigeria’s Debts

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has expressed concern about the growing insecurity in the country, especially the terrorists attacks in Kaduna State.

The 80-year-old preacher also expressed worry about oil theft, the huge debt profile of the country and the high interests rate being paid.

Speaking on the financial issues facing the country, he warned that generations unborn might bear the consequences if not checked.

He said these on Sunday at the monthly thanksgiving service of the church.

Adeboye also said he did not know whether there would be elections in 2023 yet.

The 80-year-old cleric said God had not told him yet whether there would be an election next year.

He said God spoke to him about the 2019 elections more than a year to the election but the case has not been so with the 2023 election.

Adeboye said, “You can’t go to Kaduna by road or airplane (airport) because you may be attacked; why Kaduna, is working to isolate Kaduna. From reports, more than 80 per cent of our crude oil is being stolen. Who is stealing the oil? Where is the money going? What do they want to do with the money? What are the foreign nations buying the oil?

“More than 90 per cent of our income is used to pay interest on the money we have borrowed, we are borrowing more, we are moving steadily to bankruptcy, and your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren will be paying debt.”

The preacher said he is not a politician and would never be one while stressing that he does not support any presidential aspirant ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Adeboye said his clarification on this became necessary because of the criticisms against the church’s creation of a Politics Directorate and the instruction to members to be politically involved in the 2023 electioneering process.

Adeboye said, “Listen to me carefully and if you are going to quote me, quote me correctly. I am talking to those of you who are my children. Do you want to know the truth? And nothing but the truth? I am talking of myself now.

“As of now, as I am standing before you, I still don’t know whether or not there would be an election next year. Don’t say that Pastor Adeboye said there would be no election next year; that’s not what I said. Adeboye does not know yet, put the word ‘yet’.

“How come you don’t know? Because my father has not talked to me about it yet. The last time we had an election, He (God) spoke to me about the election by June of the previous year and this is April. So, it is not late but He hasn’t told me yet.”

The octogenarian thereafter threw a challenge to the congregation seated before him. Adeboye said, “He (God) must have told you – some of you who are prophets, you are closer to Him (God) but is there anyone of you here who can raise your hand to heaven and say without any doubt, there will be an election in 2023. If you can tell us, stand up and we will clap for a prophet.

“I don’t know yet. Remember to put the word ‘yet’,” he emphasised.