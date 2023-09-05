Adeleke Appoints Offa ‘Warrior’ As SSA

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has appointed one of the lead fighters of Offa Community, Olalekan Ezekiel Olalekan as Special Assistant on internal security.

Advertisement

Ezekiel’s appointment was conveyed in a letter issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Teslim Igbalaye, with reference number SS/EX/OBNVOL.I/192 and dated August 9th, 2023.

It was learnt that Ezekiel helped to ward off assailants from attacking the Offa community during a communal clash with the Erin-Ile community in the state.

He reportedly prevented attacks on the Olofa’s Palace during the incident which earned him the moniker ‘Oba Ezekiel’ in Offa and its environs.

Ezekiel’s appointment lettered titled, ‘APPOINTMENT AS SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE GOVERNOR (TASK FORCE ON INTERNAL SECURITY AND LOCAL AREAS)’ reads, “I am pleased to inform you that the Governor of Osun State, His Excellency. Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke has approved your appointment as Special Assistant to the Governor (Task Force on Internal Security and Local Areas with effect from 1 August, 2023.

“Kindly note that you are to work directly under the supervision of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Internal Security and Local Areas.

Advertisement

“While congratulating you on this well deserved appointment, the State Goverment counts much on you that this elevation would enhance your performance with a view to moving Osun State to greater heights. Please accept my hearty congratulations and best wishes on your new appointment.”