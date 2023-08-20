Adeleke Asks Traditional Worshippers To Pray For Osun, Declares Monday ‘Isese’ Public Holiday

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Government has declared Monday as a public holiday for traditional worshippers to celebrate Isese Day in the state.

The state government, in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said “I have the honour and privilege to convey the compliment and best wishes of the Executive Governor of Osun state, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke to all traditional religion worshippers in Osun state on the occasion of this year’s 2023 Isese Day celebrations coming up tomorrow 20th August, 2023.”

He added that as a government that promotes oneness, unity and religious harmony between the practitioners of different religions in Osun, Adeleke approved August 21 as a public holiday in the state.

“Finally, Mr Governor while congratulating all traditional religion worshippers and wishing them happy celebrations on this occasion, also wishes to implore them to make the occasion not only peaceful and fun-filled but another opportunity to pray for the government and good people of Osun state.

“The state government wishes Isese adherents a peaceful and rewarding celebration.”