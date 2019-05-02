Adeleke Certificate Saga: Principal Admits To Errors On Testimonial

Advertisement

The Principal of Ede Muslim High School who issued a testimonial to Senator Ademola Adeleke has admitted that there were few errors in the imputation of information on the testimonial.

The principal disclosed this while speaking to newsmen in Ede. describing the errors as a mere administrative error.

Recall that the Osun People’s Democratic Party governorship candidate challenged the judgment of the court of appeal which ruled he was not qualified to be a gubernatorial candidate on the ground that the secondary school certificate he submitted to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was forged.

However, Adeleke’s classmates, Mukaila Olopade, who visited him on Wednesday, May 1, confirmed in a press conference that Adeleke was part of them between 1976 and 1981 at the Muslim Grammar School, Ede in Osun state.

Meanwhile, the appeal court has adjourned Adeleke’s court case until May 8, 2019.