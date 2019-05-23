Adeleke Drags Inspector General Of Police To Court Over Detention

Following his detention by the police on May 6, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the September 2018 Osun State governorship election, Senator Ademola Adeleke has sued the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Adeleke through his lawyer, Kanmi Ajibola wants the courts to enforce his fundamental rights to personal liberty and right to freedom of movement.

Joined in the suit are the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone 11, Mr. Leye Oyebade; an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Simon Lough; and an Assistant Superintendent of Police, John Faluyi.

Adeleke, who has a case at the Court of Appeal over the declaration of Adegboyega Oyetola as the winner of the Osun governorship election, called on the court to further press it on the respondents the earlier order made by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on the matter.

Ajibola said, despite the fact that the respondents were duly served the earlier order of an Abuja Federal High Court, they still went ahead to detain the lawmaker.

Justice S.O. Falola in his ruling gave the order to the police not to arrest or detain the senator pending the determination of the substantive case before him.

Making reference to the ruling of Justice I.E. Ekwor of the Federal High Court, Abuja, who granted Adeleke permission to travel to the United States on May 7 for medical attention Justice Falola noted that the ruling of the Federal High Court had prevented the respondents from arresting or detaining the applicant.

The judge said he had to allow the order made by Ekwor J. of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in charge No, FHC/ABJ/CR/156/2018 on May 3, 2019, to continue to operate.

Subsequently, Justice Falola issued Form 48 against the police, asking them to take notice of the consequence of disobedience of court order.

The case was adjourned to June 17, 2019.