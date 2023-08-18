Adeleke Hoarding 3,000 Bags Of Rice From Abuja – Osun APC Raises Alarm

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A dispute has ensued between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Osun State Government regarding the alleged withholding of palliatives by the Federal Government aimed at mitigating the impacts of the removal of fuel subsidies.

The leadership of the APC in Osun State, represented by its state chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, voiced their concerns on Thursday, accusing the state government of holding onto 3,000 bags of rice meant for residents for twelve days.

According to Lawal, “It was authoritatively learnt that five trader-loads of rice with other items donated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration were sent to the Osun State Government as the state shares of the people’s palliatives to cushion the effect of the biting effect of the subsidy removal on fuel. Up till today, the state government has not deemed it fit to announce the federal government gifts as palliatives for the people of the state.”

“I can’t fathom the reason why Governor Adeleke is finding it difficult to announce the arrival of the federal government palliatives to the state and also why it has been pretty difficult to distribute same. Is Governor Adeleke waiting for the people of the state to die of hunger before he deems it fit to make the palliatives available to serve its purpose at the right time?”

“Adeleke is trying to play fast politics on the palliatives from Abuja by inscribing ‘Imole De Rice’ on it. We shall resist it by all legal means. I wonder if Governor Adeleke and his co-travellers are not ashamed that his government is nauseatingly too slow on the handling of the palliatives for the people of the state when other states have since finished distribution and even started the second batch of cash transfer of =N=10,000 to citizens and civil servants. “

He added that “Adeleke must bring out the palliative rice from Abuja that he has been hoarding if his government is finding it difficult to provide its own palliatives for the people of the state.”

But contrary to these claims, the Osun State Government dismissed the allegations from the opposition party.

The Osun Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, clarified, “Federal government approved a total of three thousand bags of rice palliatives to Osun state. Six hundred bags were loaded per each truck and disbursed through four trailers: making two thousand and four hundred received so far.

He explained further that, “Out of the five trailers of bags of rice palliative to the state, we are waiting for the completion of the palliative supply before the announcement and distribution. Members of the public are also informed that the Commissioner of Ministry of Special Duties, Dr B.T Salaam has received four out of the five trailers and the state is awaiting the last batch of six hundred bags of rice palliatives, to complete the three thousand bags earmarked for the state.

“Governor Ademola Adeleke is a passionate and accountable governor who will never hurt or deprive the citizenry of its palliative. The governor is concerned about the welfare of the populace, and will not fail in its delivery.”