Adeleke Imposes Curfew On Osun Community

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun has imposed a 24‑hour curfew on Igbajo town in the Boluwaduro Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Kolapo Alimi, on Monday in Osogbo, said the curfew was due to a breakdown of law and order in the town overnight.

Alimi said the governor’s decision followed an intelligence report from the office of his Special Adviser on Security.

The commissioner added that the crisis in the town had been linked to the death of a former All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Adegboyega Famodun.

He said the curfew would take effect immediately and would remain until total peace is attained.

Alimi said the governor condemned the development and warned that his administration would not be a party to any untoward civil disobedience capable of truncating the existing peace and harmony in the state.

He said the governor also issued a stern warning to all natives and non‑natives of Igbajo to continue to toe the path of peace and orderliness.

Alimi added that anyone caught plunging the town into chaos would be dealt with in line with the dictates of the law.

“It is with deep shock and dismay that I received the sad news of the breakdown of law and order in Igbajo last night until the early hours of today.

“As a government that believes in total compliance with the rule of law, my administration will not fold its arms to allow the breach of law and order anywhere in the state.

” Therefore, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, I declare with immediate effect a total lockdown of the town pending the return of orderliness.

” With effect from today, a contingent of security personnel comprising the army, the police, the Department of State Security Service (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) should take charge by maintaining 24‑hour surveillance in Igbajo.

” I once again, as I had earlier done following the announcement of Famodun’s demise, commiserate with the family and the people of Igbajo over the sad loss of a dear son.

“May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” the statement quoted the governor as saying.

The Gbeleru Royal Family of Igbajo announced Famodun’s death on Sunday.

“The announcement was made by his son, David Famodun, on behalf of the family, in a statement.

According to the statement, Famodun died on Nov. 28 after a brief illness at the age of 67.

The late Famodun, who was installed as the 30th Owa of Igbajo by former Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, was removed in 2022 by Gov. Ademola Adeleke.

On March 12, 2024, the state government approved the appointment of Ademola Makinde as the new Owa of Igbajo, replacing the late Famodun.