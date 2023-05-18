Adeleke, Osun Workers Set For Showdown Over Proposed Staff Audit

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Crisis is brewing between Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, and the Joint Labour Movement (JLM) in the state over a proposed staff audit of civil servants by his administration.

The office of the Head of Service, Leye Aina, had engaged a private consultancy firm named Sally Tibbot Consulting to carry out the staff audit.

Findings revealed that the consultancy firm had commenced distribution of forms to civil servants across the state to fill out for the exercise.

However, the leadership of the Osun Joint Labour Movement rejected the staff auditing outrightly, saying the exercise will subject workers in the state to unnecessary hardship.

In a letter addressed to Governor Adeleke and the Osun Head of Service on Thursday, the chairman of JLM, Adekola Adebowale, kicked against the exercise.

The letter dated, May 17th 2023 and titled, “2023 Staff Audit Form; The Position of Osun State Joint Labour Movement,” reads, “At the end of the emergency meeting of the above Labour Centres comprising the Nigeria Labour congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (UNC) which deliberated extensively on a purported 2023 Staff Audit Forms (see attachment) in circulation among the workers of Osun

“We resolved as follows: that the Joint Labour Movement in the state rejects in its entirety, the circulation of the purported, illegal forms by Sally Tibbot Consulting.

“That considering the past experiences of Osun workers in exercises of this nature, the entire joint Labour Movement in the state totally rejects any form of contractual agreement or consultancy service(s) that will further bring untold hardship on the workers and pensioners of Osun state.”

When a similar exercise was conducted under the administration of Rauf Aregbesola, many civil servants in the state were sacked while some were demoted.

It was gathered that the fear of retrenchment of some civil servants is the reason the Joint Labour Movement rejected the proposed staff audit.