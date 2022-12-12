Adeleke, Oyetola Renew Brawl Over Alleged Looting Of Abuja Governor’s Lodge

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has again locked horns with his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, over alleged looting of properties at the Governor’s lodge in Abuja.

Adeleke and Oyetola had in the past two weeks traded allegations and blames over looting of government properties in the Government House, Osogbo, especially at the quarters of the governor, his deputy, and the Chief Security Officer.

Oyetola had maintained that Adeleke’s men looted the government properties after they handed over to them on November 26th 2022.

In a fresh allegation by Adeleke through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Monday in a statement said Osun State Government discovered over the weekend during physical inspection on Abuja Governor’s lodge an unprecedented looting of public properties by Oyetola’s men.

According to him, “On the physical inspection team was the Chairman of State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee, Dr B.T Salam and other top government functionaries. The lodge was stripped of all valuables acquired with public fund by those officials of the past administration.

“From the main house to the service flats and up to the boys quarters, clear indications of valuables removed can be observed. Items such as television sets, chairs, foams, electrical fittings, bed sheets, spoons and cutleries, among other valuables were illegally removed from the lodge.

“Every utility vehicle procured for use in the lodge was also carted away from the building. The lodge was in a terrible state and similar to the way we found the Deputy Governor’s quarters and others at the Government House in Osogbo following the brazen looting of that facility.

“This matter, just like those before it, is being looked into by the Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee and we want to assure the public of this government’s firm resolve to recover every stolen assets. We want to call on whoever is in possession of public properties to return them forthwith. The Assets recovery committee is working round the clock to track and recover all looted assets.”

However Oyetola, speaking with THE WHISTLER, denied the allegations stating that Adeleke is not prepared for governance.

Oyetola, through his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, described the claim by Adeleke that the Osun Lodge in Abuja was looted by Oyetola’s men as a mere diversionary tactic by the governor to cover up his unpreparedness to govern Osun.

Omipidan also said the governor’s constant accusations while the panels were still sitting are indications that the panels were set up to do hatchet jobs. He said, “If a panel on Assets Recovery has been set up, why not allow the panel do its job and then present their findings? You promised to invite people to appear before the panel. You have not heard from them, yet you are passing judgement already. What’s the essence of the panel since you already know the outcomes?

“Recall that when he inaugurated his transition committee in July, one of the terms of reference of the committee was to design for the governor what he would do within his first 100 days in office. And I said clearly then that these people were not ready for governance. We all can see now. It is manifesting.

” First, they alleged it was my Principal who looted. I came up with the inventory and the fact that the new governor’s security operatives took charge of the Government House on November 26 and that by 27, which was the inauguration day, they held a party there. But by December 1, they came up with a lie to say the place was looted. Till date, they have not controverted the facts I laid bare.

“I say for the umpteenth time that my Principal did not loot any State assets. Therefore, this government should stop these blanket statements of accusing Oyetola and his men of what they did not do and face governance, ” Omipidan added.