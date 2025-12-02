Adeleke Resigns From PDP Amid National Leadership

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the ongoing national leadership crisis within the party.

In a message posted on X, the governor said he formally submitted his resignation on November 4, 2025, to PDP leaders in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government.

Adeleke thanked the party, its members and supporters for providing the platform that enabled his rise from the Senate to the governorship of Osun State.

“Due to the current crisis within the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party(@OfficialPDPNig) at the national level, on the 4th of November, 2025, I officially conveyed my resignation letter as a member to the leadership of the party in Sagba Abogunde, Ward 2, Ede North local government.

“I thanked the party and its numerous members and supporters for the opportunities given to me to use the platform for my elections as first a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and now as Governor of Osun State,” he wrote on X.

Although his resignation letter did not reveal his next political destination, sources familiar with the development have indicated that the governor may be preparing to join the Accord Party in the coming days.

The move comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the next Osun governorship election for August 8, 2026, heightening speculation about Adeleke’s plans ahead of the contest.

Adeleke’s exit marks a major shift in Osun’s political landscape. His political prominence began in 2017 when he won the Osun West senatorial by-election, and he later defeated then-incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the 2022 governorship election, taking office on November 27, 2022.

His resignation from the PDP has now opened a new chapter in the state’s politics, generating questions about his future alliances and the potential impact on the 2026 race.