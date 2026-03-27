Adeniyi Makes History, Leads Global Customs Enforcement Dialogue

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The Comptroller-General of Customs and Chairperson of the Council of the World Customs Organization (WCO), Adewale Adeniyi, on Monday delivered a historic keynote address at the opening of the 46th Session of the WCO Enforcement Committee in Brussels.

The development marked the first time in the Committee’s 43-year history that its opening session was jointly addressed by both the WCO Secretary-General, Ian Saunders, and the Council Chairperson.

“The milestone underscores the growing strategic importance of the Enforcement Committee and places the Nigeria Customs Service at the centre of global customs cooperation.”

The session also signalled a shift in the Committee’s operational focus, transitioning from a largely enforcement driven platform to a more policy oriented body tackling emerging global trade challenges. Key areas of focus include detection technologies, intelligence sharing, supply chain integrity, and trade-based money laundering.

“This transition is further supported by an ongoing review of the Committee’s Terms of Reference, last updated in 2009, aimed at aligning its framework with modern trade complexities.”

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In his address, Adeniyi commended customs administrations worldwide for their efforts in tackling transnational organised crime, while stressing the need for coordinated and intelligence-led enforcement strategies.

He noted that customs enforcement has evolved beyond isolated seizures to safeguarding the integrity of global trade systems.

The Nigeria Customs Service is expected to present field level insights on fragile border management, drawing from its operational experience in one of Africa’s most challenging border environments.

“The input is anticipated to enrich policy discussions and strengthen global enforcement strategies”

Adeniyi also called for deeper collaboration among customs administrations, noting that enhanced cooperation would strengthen enforcement, secure trade, and bolster global economic resilience.

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The delegates at the session witnessed a live demonstration of drone technology by the Netherlands Customs team, highlighting the increasing role of unmanned systems in modern border surveillance.