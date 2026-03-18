Adenuga Faults Actor’s ‘Broke’ Claim In Papa Ajasco Row

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The Executive Producer Wale Adenuga of WAP TV has responded to claims made by actor Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known for his role as Papa Ajasco, following public reactions to his recent media interview.

In a statement, the Executive producer addressed what he described as misinformation and emotional commentary surrounding Ayoyinka’s claims, insisting that he has maintained a professional and supportive relationship with the actor over the years.

He clarified that Ayoyinka has not been barred from taking up advertising jobs, noting that he is only required to seek official approval in line with brand protection policies tied to the Papa Ajasco and Company franchise.

He said, “And to the best of my knowledge, he has a house in Ogun State. He cannot use the copyrighted brand name Papa Ajasco for personal ventures, as it is our duty to protect the brand from inappropriate use that could damage its reputation.

Also, he has not been barred from accepting advertised jobs.

“As he himself stated, all that is required is to seek official approval from WAP. This is part of brand protection.

Now, the question is why is Abiodun Ayoyinka claiming to be broke?

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“Where are the investments from his over 30 years of meritorious service with the Lagos State Government? What happened to his gratuities?

“His colleagues at WAP such as Pa James, Mama Ajasco, Boy Alinco, Miss Pepeiye, Akpan, and Oduma are always on various film locations, working under their personal names. This clearly shows that artists working with us are not restricted from taking on other roles.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that Ayoyinka had opened up about the challenges he had faced since rising to fame in the iconic role lamenting that he does not have a house or a car.

The actor explained that although the character brought him widespread recognition, he does not own the rights to the name or the costume associated with the role.

According to him, the character Papa Ajasco is legally registered by veteran filmmaker Wale Adenuga, making it difficult for him to use the identity outside the original production.

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“The major problem why people are not seeing me where they are supposed to see me is because that particular character (Papa Ajasco) has been registered by Wale Adenuga and anybody that wants to use me outside with the character has never been easy on me,” he said.

Ayoyinka added that he cannot use the name Papa Ajasco or wear the costume without obtaining permission from the rights holder.