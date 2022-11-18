Adetiba Plans Release Of King Of Boys 3

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nigerian film producer, Kemi Adetiba has announced plans to put out a third installment of her highly successful film franchise ‘King of Boys’ (KOB).

Advertisement

She however did not indicate whether it would be released as a single film, like KOB part 1, or if it would be a series, like KOB 2.

Adetiba made this known on Twitter, when she twitted, “KOB 3”.

Advertisement

King of Boys is a Nigerian crime, political thriller which was written, produced and directed by Adetiba.

It centred around Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist who also has illegal dealings and criminal underworld connections.

Those connections begin to threaten her growing political ambitions which ensues in a power struggle that costs her a lot.

The highly successful franchise first began in 2018, when Adetiba released the first movie which grossed about N245m.

She released the second installment of the franchise, King of Boys: Return Of The King, in August 2021 as a limited series comprising 7 episodes on streaming service, Netflix.