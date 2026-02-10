Adeyanju Invites Malami, El-Rufai To Join Electoral Reform Protest

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Human Rights activist Deji Adeyanju, has welcomed what he described as “emergency activists” into the ongoing push for electoral reform, saying the growing wave of protests shows that injustice eventually affects everyone, including those who once defended the system.

In a statement issued on the electoral reform protest, Adeyanju noted that many individuals now taking to the streets were previously hostile to civic demonstrations and accountability demands while they occupied positions of power.

“All those who once mobilized thugs against us, mocked our protests, and ridiculed us for our insistence on accountability and the rule of law are today finding their voices on the streets,” Adeyanju said.

He recalled that these same actors, while serving in past governments, resisted efforts aimed at protecting citizens’ rights and strengthening democratic processes.

“These are the same individuals who, while in government under previous regimes, opposed every genuine effort to defend the rights of the people and to demand that the right thing be done,” he stated.

Advertisement

According to Adeyanju, the current unrest is a consequence of a governance system built and sustained by those now expressing discontent.

“Today, they are confronted by the very same rotten system they helped to build and protect, and can no longer escape its consequences,” he said.

Despite their past opposition, Adeyanju said the movement would not shut its doors against new participants, describing their participation as a sign of political awakening.

“We welcome them, nonetheless, to this side of history. Their sudden awakening is proof that injustice eventually spares no one,” he declared.

The activist expressed optimism that more former political power brokers would soon join the call for electoral reform, specifically mentioning former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Advertisement

“As more emergency comrades begin to feel the weight of a broken system now turned against them, I look forward to seeing many more familiar faces join the call for electoral reform,” Adeyanju said, adding, “I am particularly hopeful that Comrade Malami,

El-Rufai, and others who once stood firmly against our struggle will soon find their way to the protest grounds.”

Adeyanju concluded by affirming that the movement for electoral reform remains ongoing, insisting that recent developments signal a shift in public consciousness.

“The tide has changed, and the struggle continues,” he said.