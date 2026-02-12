Adeyanju Urges EFCC, DSS To Probe El-Rufai Over Alleged Corruption, Insecurity

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately investigate former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over allegations of corruption and his handling of insecurity during his time in office.

Adeyanju on Thursday said, “I call on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately investigate former Governor Nasir El-Rufai over allegations of corruption and his handling of insecurity during his time in office.”

This comes a day after El-Rufai alleged he had been penciled down for arrest if he returned to Nigeria, claiming some of his supporters had been arrested. THE WHISTLER could not confirm those claims.

El-Rufai, which this paper gathered has been outside the country, fell out with the administration of President Bola Tinubu after he was rejected by the Senate for a ministerial position.

He later accused the president of being behind his rejection, even though the president nominated and sent his name to the Senate for confirmation.

The former governor subsequently moved to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he has been opposing Tinubu’s policies.

His time as governor was replete with religious intolerance, where he targeted a section of the state. He had nominated a Muslim as his deputy, moving away from the tradition of a Muslim/Christian ticket for the office of governor.

Consequently, Adeyanju stressed that public office holders must be subject to scrutiny, stating, “No one should be above the law. If there are questions about financial misconduct or abuse of office, he must give a full account, and the relevant agencies must not succumb to any form of blackmail or intimidation.”

Adeyanju also questioned claims of political persecution allegedly made by the former governor, arguing that such assertions were inconsistent with reports from his time in office.

“It is strange to hear claims of political persecution from a man whose administration was repeatedly accused of silencing critics,” he said.

“Several individuals who spoke against his government, including activists, religious leaders, and public commentators, were reportedly arrested, harassed, or intimidated.”

He further referenced unresolved cases involving critics of the former administration. “The unresolved disappearance of one of his prominent critics, who was abducted in front of his family, remains a painful reminder of that era and must not be forgotten,” Adeyanju stated.

On matters of security, the activist called for a detailed review of alleged arrangements made during El-Rufai’s tenure.

“Furthermore, the DSS should investigate reported claims that his government engaged in controversial security arrangements, including allegations that payments were made to violent actors,” he said.

“These are serious issues that go to the heart of national security.”

Adeyanju emphasized that his call was rooted in the principles of justice and accountability rather than personal animosity.

“For the sake of justice and accountability, both he and anyone found culpable must be thoroughly investigated,” he stated.

He argued, “This is not about persecution; it is about transparency, accountability, and strengthening our democratic institutions.”

He reiterated that, “If there is nothing to hide, an investigation will only clear the air. But if there was wrongdoing, Nigerians deserve to know the truth.”