ADITOP Hails NNPC’s Transformation Under Kyari

The Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products on Friday commended the achievements of the Nigerian National Petroluem Corporation under the leadership of Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, especially in the area of stakeholder engagement.

The National President of ADITOP, Lawal Mohammed, who said this noted that the GMD has shown unrelenting effort in bringing sanity to the downstream sector and the Petroleum industry at large.

“This singular action of meeting with us defines you as a leader with limitless leadership humility and untiring capacity for encouraging the concept of stakeholder management and eagerness to carry us along in every public policy engagements of the NNPC concerning the oil and gas value chain,” Mohammed stated.

He pledged the group’s support for NNPC stressing that they were ready to place their trucks and retail outlets at the disposal of the Corporation for any pilot programme and investment initiative.

Kyari reiterated his commitment to promote sanity in the downstream sector of Petroleum industry.

Kyari who played host to the leadership of the Association pledged to work with the petroleum products distributors to sustain the prevailing sanity in the sector.