Adiya Emerges Sokoto APC Chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected new members into its state executive committee in Sokoto State through a consensus arrangement, in line with provisions of its constitution.

Presiding over the exercise, the chairman Sokoto state Congress Professor Mumtaz Aliyu Musa cited Article 20, Subsection 1, Paragraph 1 of the APC Constitution, which empowers the party to conduct elections to fill state organs.

He said that the provision allows for candidates to emerge by consensus, subject to affirmation by members through a voice vote or other approved voting method.

According to the him, stakeholders and members of the state congress had earlier agreed to adopt consensus as the mode of election for the exercise.

After confirming that consultations had been concluded, the presiding officer announced the names of those elected through the consensus process.

Alhaji Haruna Adiya emerged as State Party Chairman and Barrister Bello Abdullahi was announced as State Secretary.

The officials were subsequently affirmed by members in attendance.

Party leaders described the process as peaceful and in line with internal democratic procedures, expressing optimism that the newly elected executives would strengthen party unity and reposition the APC for future political engagements in the state.