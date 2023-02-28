Ado Doguwa: Reps Leader Accused Of Burning Opponents Alive Arrested At Kano Airport

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force Tuesday arrested the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who was fleeing Kano State after allegedly burning his opponents alive during an attack on the Secretariat of the New Nigeria People’s Party in Kano State.

According to the Police, Doguwa was arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in the burning of the secretariat of the NNPP and killing of 16 people.

The secretariat was attacked after the NNPP won the presidential and National Assembly Elections in the state on Saturday.

It was reported that Doguwa led his team to burn down the secretariat during the collation of results before winning his reelection bid.

After the attack, he was fleeing the state but was arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport while boarding a flight to Abuja, according to a report by Daily Trust.

“He also used the pistol of his orderly and fired at several persons. So we have arrested him in connection to murder and arson.

“He is currently cooling off in the state Criminal Investigation Department,” a source disclosed to the paper.

Reports said the police affirmed that people were killed when the campaign secretariat of the party located in the Tudun Wada area of the state was set on fire.

Some were burnt to death during the crisis that broke out during the coalition of the results of Doguwa/Tudun Wada House of Representatives election.

The House of Representatives member however denied his involvement saying, “I never held a gun. I don’t even know how to hold a gun.

“I also never held any weapon throughout the election.”