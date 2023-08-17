Adopt Blockchain, Make Telecom Sector Competitive, Stakeholder Sets Agenda For New Communication Minister, Bosun Tijani

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Jaafar Idris a stakeholder in the Nigerian communication industry and the Chief Technical Officer of Eazy Gadgets, a Kaduna State-based tech solution firm, has set agenda for the new Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani.

On Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu attached portfolio to ministers and Tijani has inherited the ministry formerly overhauled by Isa Ali Pantami that recorded some level of success.

Tijani is a Nigerian-British entrepreneur and co-founder of Co-Creation Hub (CcHUB), a Pan-African innovation and technology centre.

He obtained MSc in Information Systems and Management from the Warwick Business School, United Kingdom in 2007 and later earned a PhD in innovation and economic development from the School of Business, University of Leicester in 2023.

In 2022, the ICT sector accounted for contributed N10.126 trillion or 10.7 Per cent of GDP and N2.5trn or 14.13 per cent in first quarter of 2023.

“To make the Nigerian communication and digital economy sector more viable, ‘Bosun Tijani, should address a range of critical issues that are essential for fostering growth, innovation, and inclusivity.

“Some key areas he should focus on are Infrastructure development, Innovation Ecosystem, Data Protection and Privacy, Cyber Security, E-Governance and Digital Services, Digital Skills Development, Regulatory Framework, E-commerce and digital payment, Investments and Funding, Policy Coordination and International Collaborations,” Idris said.

He said a critical innovation that Tijani should push for is the adoption of blockchain technology.

He said blockchain technology could play a significant role in promoting accountability and transparency within the Nigerian government, especially in the context of tackling corruption and enhancing governance.

He described the innovation as a decentralized and transparent technology that can provide a tamper-resistant and immutable record of transactions.

He said Tijani “Could play a pivotal role in advocating for the exploration and implementation of blockchain technology within the government to address issues of corruption, transparency, and accountability. It would require collaboration with relevant government agencies, experts in the field, and stakeholders to ensure the successful adoption and integration of blockchain solutions.

Some of the benefits he listed are that blockchain could help make record immutable, therefore, making it difficult to manipulate information for fraudulent purposes.

He said, “It will help the administration in administering smart contracts. They can automate processes and transactions, reducing the need for intermediaries and minimizing the potential for corruption.

“The technology will help in secured voting. Blockchain-based voting systems can enhance transparency and reduce the risk of electoral fraud, promoting fair and accountable elections; Fiscal transparency and reducing bureaucratic bottlenecks and ensuring that services are delivered to the intended recipients without intermediaries.”

He said if Tijani succeeds in achieving blockchain adoption, whistle-blowers will be better protected as b can enable anonymous reporting of corruption or misconduct, protecting the identities of whistleblowers while ensuring the credibility of their claims.

Other areas that the new Minister will focus according to Tijani is in the area of enhancing the standard of Nigeria’s telecom infrastructure.

He said, “This would not only improve the quality of services for citizens but also contribute to the country’s digital transformation, economic growth, and overall development.

“The standard of telecom infrastructure in Nigeria exhibits a mix of strengths and challenges. While major urban areas often benefit from good coverage and network quality, rural and remote regions face connectivity challenges due to coverage disparities.

“Densely populated areas often experience network congestion, causing slower data speeds and dropped calls. The expansion and maintenance of a robust fiber optic network remain crucial for high-speed internet and data services, especially in underserved areas. Moreover, consistent and reliable power supply is essential to maintaining telecom infrastructure, yet frequent power outages disrupt services.”