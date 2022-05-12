ADP Deputy Governorship Candidate Defects To APC Days To Ekiti Election

The Action Democratic Party in Ekiti State, has been thrown into confusion as its Deputy Governorship candidate, Idowu Afuye, dumped the party and joined the All Progressives Congress.

Afuye, who was the convener of the Ekiti South Agenda had dropped the agitation to team up with a governorship candidate from Ekiti North Senatorial District, Kemi Elebute-Halle.

Adducing reasons for abandoning his principal, Afuye said he dumped the ADP after he realised that Elebute-Halle lacks competence to be a good leader also does not have a good vision for the state.

The new entrant to the APC also accused the ADP governorship candidate of displaying overbearing and undemocratic tendencies.

Afuye, who joined APC along with some of his supporters, claimed to have realized that Halle lacked vision to take Ekiti to greater heights.

He said ”My mission here today is to notify the general public that my supporters and I have decided to leave the ADP and join the moving train of APC. I must let you know that in ADP, It is a one-man show. There is no internal democracy, no clear vision and mission.

“The governorship candidate is a trader, a shopper and a lover of money. As I am making my exit from the party, I confirm to you that the candidate is looking for the highest bidder among the candidates. In fact, she has approached APC. All these she was doing without carrying me and the leadership of the party along. I decided to move before she would destroy my political career. “

He said he decided to join the APC with his supporters whose number he put at 2000 because the party has a workable blueprint embedded with agenda to transform Ekiti State and make it to remain a safe haven where the interest of his supporters can be protected.

He pledged to work for the candidate of the APC, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, for his victory in the forthcoming governorship election.

“My decision to return to my base in the APC today is because I have critically examined the platform on which I can contribute my quota to the development of my dear state, and most important where the interest of my numerous supporters can be protected, cum a platform that has the love of the Ekiti in mind.

“Another fantastic aspect of it is the robust ideology of the APC governorship candidate, Biodun Oyebanji. I must state unequivocally, that BAO knows the nitty-gritty of governance in Ekiti. So, I say to every Ekiti indigenes with genuine love for Ekiti that BAO remains the charismatically qualified candidate for the governorship at this time.

“BAO has a genuine manifesto as a road map towards infrastructural and human development of Ekiti.I am promising BAO and APC of an aggressive mobilisation of all my structures and contacts for it’s victory in the forthcoming poll”, he said.