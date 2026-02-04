Advocacy Group Defends Tinubu’s Foreign Trips As Strategic, Productive

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A good governance advocacy group, the Hope Alive Initiative (HAI), has dismissed criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s foreign travels.

HAI described the trips as strategic engagements that are delivering economic, diplomatic and security benefits to Nigeria.

In a statement on Wednesday, the group said the president’s international trips have resulted in landmark agreements, restored diplomatic ties and unlocked investments critical to national development, contrary to claims by opposition figures.

HAI noted that Tinubu’s visit to China secured multi-billion-dollar investments and cooperation agreements aimed at accelerating industrialisation and job creation. The visit, it said, attracted $3.3bn in foreign direct investment for the Brass Industrial Park and Methanol Complex in Bayelsa State, a project expected to boost petrochemical output and significantly reduce imports.

HAI added that the China visit also yielded vehicle manufacturing and assembly agreements with Chilwee Group and Choice International Group, including the production of electric tricycles for modern urban transport, as well as Smart City development partnerships with Huawei. It further stated that Nigeria gained priority access to China’s $51 billion African development pledge under the expanded strategic partnership.

The group recalled that before President Tinubu visited the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria faced visa restrictions and flight suspensions. It said the trip successfully resolved the diplomatic standoff, leading to the lifting of visa bans and the resumption of flights without debt repayment conditions.

According to the statement, the UAE visit also produced a multi-billion-dollar investment framework covering defence, agriculture and infrastructure, including $45 million in support from the Abu Dhabi Fund for the Minna–Bida Road project. HAI said additional gains included duty-free access for over 7,000 Nigerian products and the gradual elimination of tariffs on machinery, vehicles and apparel within three to five years.

In the statement signed by HAI’s director of press and Communications, Ernest Omo, the group stated that, “President Tinubu’s shuttle diplomacy is working and bearing fruit for all to see. For once, we have a President active in the diplomatic space, working hard to attract foreign investments and improve Nigeria’s image. This is commendable.’’

HAI further highlighted the President’s state visit to Brazil, which it said strengthened Nigeria’s food security and technological capacity through the $1.1 billion Green Imperative Project. The initiative, the group noted, will deliver 10,000 tractors and 50,000 units of farm equipment nationwide. It also pointed to the deepening of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement, enabling direct Lagos–São Paulo flights projected to generate trade valued at $3.5 billion by 2030.

On Türkiye, the group said the visit deepened defence cooperation and expanded trade opportunities. It explained that military cooperation protocols signed during the visit are expected to enhance Nigeria’s counter-terrorism capacity, drone operations and satellite intelligence, while trade relations are projected to grow from $2 billion to $5 billion annually through the establishment of a Joint Economy and Trade Committee.

The Hope Alive Initiative stressed that while criticism is welcome in a democracy, it should be constructive and fact-based.

It added that President Tinubu’s foreign engagements are not “frivolous excursions” but deliberate missions yielding tangible results in industrialisation, food security, defence cooperation and global trade, laying the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria.