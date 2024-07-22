AEDC Appoints New MD, COO Amidst TCN’s Suspension

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), on Monday, announced the appointment of Engr. Chijioke Okwuokenye as the acting Managing Director, with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Also, the company in a statement issued by its Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Adefisayo Akinsanya, in Abuja, announced the appointment of Olumide Jerome as the Chief Operating Officer.

The change in leadership at AEDC occurred barely four days after the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) issued suspension and disconnection orders to AEDC, with the disconnection to take effect on July 28.

THE WHISTLER had previously reported that the TCN had in two separate Orders issued on July 19, alleged that AEDC failed to provide an adequate Bank Guarantee, and did not comply with Market Rules.

On July 15, 2024, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) sealed the headquarters of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in Abuja for owing some tax.

Advertisement

However, Akinsanya said the new appointments were part of the transformation agenda of the company, that would drive the positioning of AEDC as the foremost, customer-focused electricity distribution company in the Nigerian power sector.

“Before his (Okwuokenye’s) appointment, he served as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw strategic support units and embedded generation projects of the company. He brings to the role a wealth of experience and expertise in the power sector, as well as a passion for the attainment of the vision for the Nigerian electricity supply industry,” she said.

Speaking on the appointment, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of AEDC, Dr Stanley Lawson, said, “Chijioke Okwuokenye is an experienced leader who has been a part of the company’s transformation agenda and is well suited to drive its corporate turnaround. I am confident that, with his technical and commercial background, he will continue to drive value for all AEDC stakeholders.”

On Jerome’s appointment, he said, ‘’Before this, he served as one of the company’s Chief Business Officers. He will drive efficiency and operational excellence across the company as part of his new responsibilities.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that in May 2023, a Transcorp-led consortium, became the core investor in AEDC, following its 60 per cent acquisition of the company’s shares.