AEDC Signs MoU with Transafam Power To Deliver Electricity In Abuja

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Transafam Power to implement a groundbreaking 50MW embedded power generation project for the Idu commercial hub in Abuja.

A statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by AEDC’s Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Adefisayo Akinsanya, said the Disco’s Managing, Chijioke Okwuokenye, and Transafam Power Limited’s MD/CEO, Vincent Ozoude, signed the MoU for their respective companies during the Summit on Accelerated Scale-Up of Renewable and Distributed Energy Resources in Nigeria, hosted by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

Advertisement

According to the statement, AEDC will fulfill 82 per cent of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s requirement for embedded power generation, ensuring reliable and consistent power supply to the Idu Cluster.

“The deal marks a further demonstration of AEDC’s transformation agenda, entering the power generation sector and reducing reliance on the local grid. The investment, further evidence of the turnaround strategy following Transcorp’s acquisition of 60% of AEDC, will significantly advance AEDC’s mission in providing stable and dependable electricity in the Federal Capital.

“The partnership demonstrates the strategy of Transafam, a leading power generator and subsidiary of Nigeria’s largest, listed conglomerate, Transcorp Group, to further expand its power portfolio, to provide on-grid and embedded generation. The deal is further evidence of Tony Elumelu leading Transcorp’s championing of its integrated energy strategy, bringing Nigeria’s natural resources and power infrastructure together to catalyse growth.

“Robust electricity supply is crucial for Nigeria’s economic renaissance. The AEDC/Transcorp partnership is a significant advancement towards delivering reliable and sustainable power to Nigerians, enhancing the overall power landscape in Nigeria, and fostering growth and economic prosperity for all — a demonstration of Africapitalism, Elumelu’s philosophy of the private sector driving social good’’, the statement stated.