AEDC To Restore Power To FCT Communities

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Weeks after a power outage in some environs in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) cut supply to some communities, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) says it is working to restore electricity.

Advertisement

The Disco had earlier revealed that Power disruption is set to hit Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja over the country’s weak power generation.

The AEDC blamed the decision to ration electricity across its franchise on insufficient power allocation, stressing that it will involve occasional temporary interruption of power supply to certain areas for a limited period of time

However, the Disco management in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja attributed the power cut to a technical fault on the feeder serving the affected areas of Bwari and its environs.

The statement reads “The management of AEDC wishes to notify its esteemed customers in Abuja, Bwari Town, Ushafa Town, Dutse, Jigo, Kuduru, Kuchiko, Bmuko, Garam, Kogo., Veritas University and environs that the power outage they are currently experiencing is due to a technical fault on the feeder serving their areas.

“All responsible stakeholders are currently working hard to restore the power supply soonest,” it said

Advertisement

The company said that it regrets any inconveniences caused by the outrage.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company covers the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger, and Kogi States

