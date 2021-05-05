Afaka Abduction: ‘This Is A Great Moment In Our Lives” — Father Of 2 Abducted Daughters Says

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the release of 29 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation even as parents expressed joy over the freedom of their children.

The State Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed their release while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said, “We can confirm to you that the remaining students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation are here with us”, adding that the college students would undergo a thorough medical examination before reuniting with their parents.

Reacting to the development was Friday Sani, whose two daughters were part of the 39 students abducted in March.

Sani said, “This is a moment in our lives…that we can see our children again, though I am unable to go inside now and see them but at least I believe that they are around and from what we have been hearing from them, they are healthy and I pray it should be so.

“Seeing them in Kaduna we are happier and relaxed than when they were together with the bandits in the bush, with rifles pointed to them on a daily basis.

“It has not been easy, just that I used to say, a child is lost; a child is found. The joy of you seeing that child should supersede the days of trauma you have gone though the most important thing is that they are here alive and we have seen them.

“I want to let you know that every stress and trauma than I have gone through since yesterday have downs down now.

“I must thank the College provost; I have never said anything negative about him. I must commend him he has done well and the police because of their contribution to this. The police commissioner and his men have been up and doing to ensure that thus children are released”.

Sani, however, said that he was not aware if ransom was paid for the students release or not, adding that he was yet to see the children or the school management to elicit further information.

“I’ve not seen the management or students yet, so i can’t say if ransom was paid or not, but as at today we have not had anything like that, and none of my team has heard anything about ransom payment,” Sani said.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that 27 students were released, but a video shared by Channels Television showed that the released students were numbered 29.

The kidnappers had attacked the college located in Igabi Local Government Area and abducted the students, but 172 of them were rescued, leaving 39 in captivity.

Ten of the students were, however, released at different times.

Kaduna has witnessed incessant attacks from suspected bandits who take pleasure in kidnapping, killing and displacing residents from their habitats.