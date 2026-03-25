AFCON 2025 Final Row: Senegal FA Files Appeal At CAS

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The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has confirmed that the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has filed an appeal challenging the decision of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board to overturn the outcome of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in favour of Morocco.

A statement issued on Wednesday by CAS acknowledged that it has received the appeal filed by Senegal against CAF regarding the forfeiture of the AFCON 2025 win to Morocco.

CAF had based its decision to strip Senegal of the cup on the team’s temporary walkout from the pitch during the final in January after a controversial late penalty was awarded in favour of Morocco.

The arbitration body also noted that Senegal requested a suspension of the deadline to complete legal filings, as the country was still awaiting details of the March 17 judgment stripping the Lions of Teranga of the AFCON title.

“The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) acknowledges receipt of an appeal filed by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF).

“The appeal concerns a decision taken by CAF on 17 March 2026 declaring that the Senegal national team lost the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 by forfeit and awarding victory to the Morocco national team with a score of 3–0,” CAS said.

CAS added, “Registered by CAS on 25 March 2026, the appeal requests that the CAF decision be annulled and that FSF be declared the winner of AFCON.

“FSF is also requesting the immediate suspension of the deadline for filing its appeal brief until the full grounds of CAF’s decision are communicated. The CAF decision of 17 March 2026 contained only the verdict of the CAF Appeals Jury.”

The arbitration body noted that it would subsequently appoint a panel to adjudicate the case, stressing that the timeline for an outcome cannot be ascertained at the moment, citing the request for a deadline suspension filed by Senegal.

“A CAS arbitral panel will be appointed to rule on this matter, after which a procedural timetable will be set. In accordance with CAS procedural rules, an appellant has twenty days to submit an appeal brief containing its legal arguments, after which the respondents have another twenty days to submit a response containing their defence.

“At this stage of the proceedings, and given the request for suspension of the deadline made by FSF, it is not yet possible to anticipate the procedural timeline or indicate when a hearing will be scheduled,” CAS stated.