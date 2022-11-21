AfCON Champion, Senegal Lose World Cup First Game To Netherlands

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senegal’s chances in the Qatar World Cup are threatened following their opening game loss to Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup.

This is just as another key player, Cheikhou Kouyate sustained an injury in their opener with the Netherlands.

Cheikhou Kouyate was carried onto a stretcher and moved out of the pitch before the 41,721 fans who watched on Monday at the Al-Thumama Stadium.

The team is missing their key man, Sadio Mane after he sustained a knee injury in Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen.

Senegal was drawn in Group A which comprises the host, Qatar, Ecuador, and the Netherlands.

Ecuador are top of the group after beating host nation Qatar 2-0.

But the African nation were down by 1:0 Netherlands following an 84th minute opening goal by Netherland’s Cody Gakpo.

De Jong delivered a cross as Gakpo jumped higher and nodded the ball past Mendy.

Netherlands Wins Senegal 2-0/ THEWHISTLER

Klaassen doubled Netherland’s lead in the ninth minute of the additional time to make the score 2-0.

This is the second loss Aliou Cissé’s men have encountered in the last 26 games.