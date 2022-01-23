AFCON: Eguavoen Bars NFF President, Others From Super Eagles’ Dressing Room

The Interim Coach of the Super Eagles Austin Eguavoen has barred the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, and other guests from the team’s dressing room during half-time breaks.

Eguavoen made the announcement at a press conference on Sunday.

He said the decision was taken to prevent the players from losing concentration.

Pinnick was in the Super Eagles’ dressing room at halftime to motivate them during the encounters against Egypt and Sudan.

But Eguavoen said the NFF President and other guests will no longer be allowed in Sunday’s Round of 16 clash against Tunisia.

The coach explained that the half-time break is needed for the players and coaches to discuss tactics.

He said, “We talked about timing and I am still talking about it. It’s our culture – motivation is good.

“Guests can have short discussions with the team at the restaurant and not inside the dressing room.

“Against Egypt was the only time when the NFF president and the Air Peace president came to see the team and it was five minutes.

“In the second and third games, no one came to see the team. I don’t think this will happen tomorrow (Sunday).”

Nigeria will on Sunday night play Tunisia in the round of 16 of the competition.