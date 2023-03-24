AFCON: Guinea Bissau Defeat Super Eagles In Abuja To Top Group A

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Guinea Bissau have defeated the Super Eagles in their third match of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Advertisement

Jose Peseiro’s men lost 1-0 to their visitors at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Friday.

Guinea Bissau got their goal at the 29th minute of play courtesy of a strike from Mama Balde.

The Super Eagles made several attempts to equalise the deficit but the visitors where desperate to secure the three points.

The hopes of victory for the Nigerian team diminished every minute as the visitors squeezed the life out of their host.

The Eagles are six points on the table, a point behind Guinea Bissau who are top of the Group A with 7 points.

Advertisement

The last time both teams met was at the 2021 AFCON where the Eagles beat them 2-0.