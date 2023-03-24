AFCON: Guinea Bissau Defeat Super Eagles In Abuja To Top Group A

Football
By Ukpe Philip
Super Eagles/ Internet

Guinea Bissau have defeated the Super Eagles in their third match of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Jose Peseiro’s men lost 1-0 to their visitors at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Friday.

Guinea Bissau got their goal at the 29th minute of play courtesy of a strike from Mama Balde.

The Super Eagles made several attempts to equalise the deficit but the visitors where desperate to secure the three points.

The hopes of victory for the Nigerian team diminished every minute as the visitors squeezed the life out of their host.

The Eagles are six points on the table, a point behind Guinea Bissau who are top of the Group A with 7 points.

The last time both teams met was at the 2021 AFCON where the Eagles beat them 2-0.

