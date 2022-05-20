AfDB Approves $1.5bn Emergency Facility To Avert Food Crisis In Nigeria, Others

The African Development Bank on Friday approved a $1.5bn emergency food production facility for 20 million farmers on the continent.

The approval of the amount is aimed at averting a looming food crisis brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a statement from the bank said.

With the disruption of food supplies arising from the Russia-Ukraine war, Africa now faces a shortage of at least 30 million metric tons of food, especially wheat, maize, and soybeans imported from both countries.

The bank stated that African farmers urgently need high-quality seeds and inputs before the planting season begins in May to immediately boost food supplies.

The African Development Bank’s $1.5bn African Emergency Food Production Facility is an unprecedented comprehensive initiative to support smallholder farmers in filling the food shortfall.

The Bank explained that the African Emergency Food Production Facility will provide 20 million African smallholder farmers with certified seeds.

This, it stated is expected to increase access to agricultural fertilisers and enable them to rapidly produce 38 million tons of food.

This would be a $12bn increase in food production in just two years.

African Development Bank Group President Dr. Akinwumi Adesina said, “Food aid cannot feed Africa. Africa does not need bowls in hand. Africa needs seeds in the ground, and mechanical harvesters to harvest bountiful food produced locally. Africa will feed itself with pride for there is no dignity in begging for food.”

The African Emergency Food Production Facility has benefited from stakeholder consultations, including those with fertiliser producers and separately with African Union agriculture and finance ministers earlier this month.

The ministers agreed to implement reforms to address the systemic hurdles that prevent modern input markets from performing effectively.

The price of wheat has soared in Africa by over 45 per cent since the war in Ukraine began.

Fertilizer prices have gone up by 300 per cent and the continent faces a fertilizer shortage of two million metric tons.

Many African countries have already seen price hikes in bread and other food items.

If this deficit is not made up, food production in Africa will decline by at least 20 per cent and the continent could lose over $11nn in food production value.

The African Development Bank’s $1.5bn strategy will lead to the production of 11 million tons of wheat; 18 million tons of maize; 6 million tons of rice; and 2.5 million tons of soybeans.

The African Emergency Food Production Facility will provide 20 million farmers with certified seeds, fertiliser, and extension services.

The Bank said it will also support market growth and post-harvest management.

The funding will provide fertiliser to smallholder farmers across Africa over the next four farming seasons, using its convening influence with major fertiliser manufacturers, loan guarantees, and other financial instruments.

The Facility will also create a platform to advocate for critical policy reforms to solve the structural issues that impede farmers from receiving modern inputs.

This includes strengthening national institutions overseeing input markets.

The Facility has a structure for working with multilateral development partners. This will ensure rapid alignment and implementation, enhanced reach, and effective impact.

It will increase technical preparedness and responsiveness.

In addition, it includes short, medium, and long-term measures to address both the urgent food crisis and the long-term sustainability and resilience of Africa’s food systems.

Dr. Beth Dunford, the African Development Bank’s Vice President for Agriculture, Human and Social Development, said: “The Africa Emergency Food Production Facility builds on lessons learned from the African Development Bank’s Feed Africa Response to Covid-19 program.

That program has provided a strategic roadmap to support Africa’s agriculture sector and safeguard food security against the pandemic’s impact.”

Over the past three years, the Bank’s Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation initiative has delivered heat-tolerant wheat varieties to 1.8 million farmers in seven countries, increasing wheat production by 2.7 million metric tons, worth $840 million.