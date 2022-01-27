AfDB President Condoles With Widow Of Shonekan

Nigeria
By Justina Simon
President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina During A Condolence Visit To Mrs Margaret Shonekan

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Dr Akinwumi Adesina and his wife Yemisi, have paid a condolence visit to Mrs Margaret Shonekan, the widow of the former Head of the Nigerian Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Adesina described the late Shonekan as an illustrious Nigerian and son of Ogun State, who selflessly and with exceptional courage took on the mantle of leadership at a time of great national turbulence and uncertainty.

According to Adesina, “Chief Shonekan straddled the world of business, governance, community development, and philanthropy with excellence.

“His immense contributions to and sacrifices for Nigeria will ensure that his memory remains evergreen in the history of Nigeria.”

Recounting his memories of the late Shonekan, Adesina said he was a great man with a big heart who believed in and remained committed to the unity of Nigeria.

The AfDB Boss said the late Shonekan was always thoughtful, gracious, full of wisdom, with every word sculpted to shape a better pathway for the country.

While wishing Shonekan’s widow well, he prayed that God would grant her grace, strength, and fortitude to bear the immense loss.

Adesina was accompanied by his Special Advisor on Industrialisation, Prof Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka, Lamin Barrow, Director General of the Nigeria Office of the African Development Bank, and Mr. Olajide Oyewusi, Manager, Cabinet Office of the AfDB President

