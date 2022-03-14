AfDB President Urges Nigeria, Other African Country To Unlock Youth Potentials

The President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adesina, has advised Nigerian and other African governments to prioritize investments in the youths which he described as catalyst for prosperity in the coming years.

The AfDB boss also used the stage at the presentation of the ‘Extraordinary personality of the year’ award by Silverbird Group to share the story of his humble beginning.

“I don’t consider myself an extraordinary person. I consider myself as an ordinary person being used by God to do extraordinary things that help people,” said Adesina.

The former Nigerian Minister of Agriculture said that the time was ripe for government and high net-worth individuals to support the youth.

Last December, the AfDB invested $170m to help develop Nigeria’s digital technology and creative industry.

“It is time to invest massively in Nigerian youths. It is time for youth-based wealth. It is time for youth leadership for Nigeria at all levels. No matter how steep the hill, the youth will climb it,” he said at the event where Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwu-olu was an awardee.

“The wave of a renewed spirit of our youth must rise, from the North to West to the North-East, from the North-Central to the South-West, from the South-East to the South-South, the wave must rise,” he added.

Sanwu-Olu in his speech described the award as a ‘great awakening.’

The governor also took the stage to reiterate his commitment to fulfil the promises made to Lagosians.