Afegbua Writes EFCC, ICPC On PDP National Chairman Secondus

The former Commissioner for Information in Edo State and a chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Kassim Afegbua, on Monday, carried out his threat to subject the leadership of the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) to financial scrutiny.

Afegbua, who stormed the EFCC and ICPC offices in Abuja at about 10.30, submitted a petition to the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC).

Handing over his petition, he urged the leadership of the EFCC to, in the spirit of transparency, accountability and book-keeping in line with the existing anti-corruption laws, look into the financial transactions of the PDP Chairman.

According to him, much of the financial transactions of the PDP under Secondus have been shrouded in mystery.

He accused the leadership of the opposition party of deliberate attempt to shortchange the party in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

In the petition, Afegbua asked the anti-graft agencies to look into and scrutinize close to N10 billion that allegedly accrued to the party from 2017 till date, especially money from sales of nomination forms for Presidential, Gubernatorial, House of Assembly and Senatorial elections.

He also added that as an opposition party, the leadership should lead by example by ensuring that there is transparency and accountability.

Afegbua equally accused Secondus of not doing enough to strengthen the party to play its formidable role as a virile opposition party.

In the petition, Afegbua also accused Secondus of not using the party’s bank accounts but resorting to the use of a private account, MORUFU NIGERIA LIMITED, as a conduit to syphon money.

The petitioner called on the EFCC and ICPC chairmen to urgently ensure that due diligence is carried out to safeguard Nigeria democracy and guarantee the interest of the party’s overwhelming members.

He added that in the event the anti-graft agency delays in carrying out its investigation, he would have no option but to seek legal redress in the law court.