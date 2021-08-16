Afghanistan: ‘Biden Failed To Follow My Plans’ – Trump Lampoons US President

Former United States President Donald Trump has said that the development playing out in Afghanistan rests squarely on the failure of his successor, Joe Biden to follow his foreign policies.

Recall that Trump had in 2019 signalled the withdrawal of the US military forces from the Afghan country.

He cited the victory over ISIS and the need not to continue an ‘endless war’ which followed the Alqaeda attack on U.S. soil 20 years ago.

But he lost the US election to Biden and the current president followed suit to withdraw the military from Afghanistan.

Biden said the US had trained over 300,000 Afghan security forces to effectively secure their country.

However, as of Sunday, the country’s President Ashraf Ghani, fled signalling a collapse of his government.

Embassies, including that of the US, have been shut and personnel directed to leave by their home countries.

Trump has however described development in Afghanistan as a foreign policy failure on the part of the current US administration.

“Joe Biden gets it wrong every time on foreign policy, and many other issues. Everyone knew he couldn’t handle the pressure. Even Obama’s Secretary of Defense, Robert Gates, said as much. He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him—a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America. The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground.

“After I took out ISIS, I established a credible deterrent. That deterrent is now gone. The Taliban no longer has fear or respect for America, or America’s power.

“What a disgrace it will be when the Taliban raises their flag over America’s Embassy in Kabul.

“This is complete failure through weakness, incompetence, and total strategic incoherence,” Trump stated in a statement on his website.

Meanwhile, the US government has deployed over 5,000 troops to contain the Taliban forces.

On his part, the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson has advised the international community not to recognize Taliban as a legitimate group.