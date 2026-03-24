Afghanistan Releases American Held By Talibans

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The United States on Tuesday welcomed the release of American academic Dennis Coyle, who had been held by Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities for over a year.

The release coincided with Eid al-Fitr, the Muslim holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, according to a statement from the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

Coyle, a researcher and academic, was detained in January 2025. Afghan authorities accused him of violating laws but never publicly specified which ones.

His release followed an appeal by his family and a review by Afghanistan’s Supreme Court, which deemed that his prior imprisonment had been sufficient.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed the release, calling it a positive development while stressing that more work remains to secure the freedom of other Americans still believed to be held in Afghanistan.

Advertisement

“President Donald Trump is committed to ending unjust detentions overseas — Dennis joins over 100 Americans who have been freed in the past 15 months under his second term in office,” Rubio said.

“While this is a positive step by the Taliban, more work needs to be done,” he added, referring to other cases including Mahmood Habibi, a businessman who disappeared in 2022, and Paul Overby, a writer missing since 2014.

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi confirmed the release, stating that Coyle had gone through the judicial process and was freed “after serving his sentence for violating the laws of Afghanistan.” He denied allegations that Afghanistan detains foreigners to extract political concessions, asserting that arrests are conducted only for legal violations.

Both Rubio and Muttaqi expressed gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for mediating the release. Qatar was also acknowledged as having played a role.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said the move was “based on humanitarian sympathy and goodwill” and expressed hope that such steps would strengthen trust between the two countries and foster solutions to remaining issues through dialogue and constructive engagement.

Advertisement

Coyle was seen smiling as he boarded a plane in Kabul following his release, according to the Associated Press.

He was one of several Americans who have been held by foreign governments in recent years, a situation the U.S. government has repeatedly criticized as “hostage diplomacy.”

The Taliban returned to power in 2021, nearly 20 years after being ousted in the post-9/11 U.S.-led invasion.

Since regaining control, reports have indicated that at least one other U.S. national remains in detention in Afghanistan, while the government continues to insist that such detentions are grounded in legal violations rather than political bargaining.

Coyle’s release comes amid ongoing efforts by the U.S. to ensure the safety and return of Americans held abroad.