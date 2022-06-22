Afghanistan: UN Deploys Emergency Response As Earthquake Destroys 1800 Homes

World News
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Photo Credit: CNN

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says it is coordinating the emergency response on behalf of humanitarian partners following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the central region of Afghanistan on Wednesday.

The earth disaster impacted the Paktika and Khost provinces resulting in the destruction of about 1,800 homes.

“Affected districts identified to date include Barmal, Ziruk, Nika and Giyan in Paktika province and Spera district in Khost Province. Gayan district in Paktika province is reportedly the worst affected with up to 200 people killed and 100 people injured, many of them seriously.

“The number of people killed or injured has yet to be confirmed,” the UN agency said in a statement.

OCHA stated that the number of casualties is expected to rise as rescue operations are continues.

