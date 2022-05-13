Afreximbank Appoints New Heads To Drive Growth For FEDA

African Export-Import Bank has appointed Ms. Marlene Ngoyi as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Fund for Export-Development in Africa (FEDA), the Bank’s development-oriented subsidiary. It also appointed Mr. Emmanuel Assiak as the Chief Investment Officer.

THE WHISTLER reports that Ms. Ngoyi hails from the Democratic of Congo (DRC), and has over 17 years of experience.

She has also worked with social enterprises, private companies, public-private partnerships, and governments across Africa to raise multi-billion-dollar debt, bonds, equity, quasi-equity, and foreign direct investment via bank syndication, capital markets, or private equity transactions to finance strategic investments.

Ngoyi served as the CEO of BGFI Investment Banking where she led the company in raising more than $4bn of capital and foreign direct investment for private and sovereign clients as well.

In addition, she was CEO of a commercial bank in the DRC, for two years, leading a financial turnaround by restoring its financial profitability.

Under her leadership, the bank also became one of a select few banks in sub-Saharan Africa to complete and obtain an anti-money laundering 30,000 certification for combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

Ngoyi graduated magna cum laude from Bentley University with a B.Sc. in Economics and Finance and holds a Master in Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Also, Assiak, who has been appointed FEDA’s Chief Investment Officer, joined FEDA in 2019 as a director. As a pioneer staff, he played a key role in setting up and operationalizing the organization.

This includes putting in place the required service infrastructure (people, processes, and systems) and leading the execution of FEDA’s first four equity deals and commitments in other strategic investments and partnerships amounting to about $300m

In his over 15 years of private equity experience, Mr. Assiak has played active roles in raising and deploying over $1.5bn in funds and equity transactions.

Assiak holds a First-Class Bachelor’s degree and a master’s in Economics from Cross River State University and the University of Lagos, Nigeria respectively.

He also holds an MBA with Distinction from Manchester Business School, United Kingdom. He is a Certified Accountant and an alumnus of the Coller Institute of Private Equity, London Business School.