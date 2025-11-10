Afreximbank Commits $75m To Strengthen Africa’s EV Ecosystem

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), through its development equity investment arm, the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), has announced a $75m strategic investment in Spiro, a leading electric mobility company in Africa.

The investment is aimed at accelerating the continent’s transition to sustainable transportation and strengthening its electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

FEDA serves as Afreximbank’s impact investment platform and plays a key role in the bank’s broader automotive strategy, which seeks to build integrated manufacturing ecosystems across the continent.

The initiative is designed to link technology providers with local industrial players to advance green industrialisation and deepen intra-African trade.

In a statement published on Monday, President of Afreximbank and Chairman of the Boards of both Afreximbank and FEDA, Dr George Elombi, described the partnership as a major step toward deepening Africa’s industrial base and promoting regional integration.

According to him, the investment reflects Afreximbank’s resolve to support industrial development and trade expansion across Africa.

“I am delighted that the partnership between FEDA and Spiro has now been consummated. With this partnership, the Bank is laying the groundwork for a new era of intra-African trade and industrialisation by stimulating local vehicle manufacturing, strengthening regional integration, and enhancing trade flows,” Elombi said.

“Importantly, it fosters skills and technology transfer, creates employment opportunities, and reduces the continent’s reliance on imported second-hand vehicles.”

The investment is expected to support Spiro’s expansion across African markets, particularly in electric vehicle production, battery-swapping infrastructure, and renewable energy integration.

Founder of Spiro, Gagan Gupta, said the funding will help accelerate the company’s mission to transform mobility and energy distribution across the continent.

“We are proud to welcome FEDA as a strategic investor as we accelerate the growth of Spiro’s mission to transform mobility, energy storage, and distribution across Africa,” Gupta said.

“Spiro’s rapid expansion into new markets reflects the continent’s strong appetite for clean, affordable, and efficient transportation. As we expand our battery-swapping network and integrate renewable energy sources, we are positioned to unlock substantial upside in Spiro’s energy distribution.”

The investment comes at a time when several African countries, including Nigeria, are intensifying policy efforts to promote electric mobility.

In July, the Federal Government of Nigeria launched new National Occupational Standards (NOS) for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Electric Vehicles (EVs) as part of its plan to reposition the automotive sector and fast-track the country’s clean energy transition.

Further reflecting this policy momentum, the Nigerian Senate on November 5 passed the second reading of a bill aimed at facilitating the country’s transition to EVs and promoting green mobility.

Chief Executive Officer of FEDA, Marlene Ngoyi, said the investment in Spiro underscores how African innovation can deliver both commercial success and social impact.

She noted that Spiro’s growth trajectory demonstrates the scalability and strength of its business model and the rising demand for sustainable mobility solutions across the continent.

“Spiro’s success to date is a clear demonstration of the strength and scalability of its business model,” Ngoyi said.

“The company’s rapid growth and strong market adoption highlight the significant demand for affordable, sustainable mobility solutions across Africa. With its integrated approach, Spiro has built a platform that is both commercially viable and socially impactful.”